One day after being released by the New York GIants on roster cutdown day, quarterback Tommy DeVito has been claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots. DeVito was one of two players claimed off waivers by New England, with the other being former Los Angeles Rams defensive back Charles Woods.

DeVito will join the Patriots' quarterback room one week after the team got a first-hand look at the third year quarterback and New Jersey native in their preseason finale. Playing the bulk of the second half, DeVito excelled by completing 17 of 20 pass attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants' 42-10 win, a performance that marked his curtain call as a member of the Giants after he was made expendable following the selection of Jaxson Dart in the first round of the Draft and the signing of veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

The claiming of DeVito closes a loop that the Patriots had opened two years ago. They attempted to sign DeVito to their practice squad after he did not make the Giants' 53 man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023. But DeVito, a native of Livingston, New Jersey, elected to remain with his hometown team as a member of their practice squad, and became a hometown hero as a result.

DeVito was unexpectedly thrust into the starting quarterback role midway through the 2023 season, as injuries to both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor left the Giants with an utter catastrophe and a 2-8 record marking a complete collapse from their 2022 playoff form. But when all seemed lost for the franchise, DeVito rattled off three straight wins, including an especially impressive performance in a primetime over the Green Bay Packers, and did so with a uniquely Italian-American charm that earned him both local and national fame.

DeVito would make two more starts for the Giants in 2024 following the benching and eventual release of Jones, but his sudden success as a rookie was not to be replicated. Still, DeVito earned scores of admirers in the tri-state area, with everything from his "Tommy Cutlets" nickname to his Finger Purse touchdown gesture adding to his legend. DeVito received an ovation from Giants fans in last week's preseason finale, which he expressed his appreciation for in post-game.

"If I was in the stands I would be cheering for anybody who was the hometown kid, too," DeVito said. "It was appreciated."