One of the most intriguing training camp battles in the NFL this year is taking place in New England, where Patriots coach Bill Belichick has less than four weeks to figure out who's going to replace Tom Brady. On the surface, the Patriots seem to have three options at quarterback: They can start either Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer. Of course, this is the Patriots we're talking about -- the most secretive team in football -- so you probably won't be shocked to learn that there could be a surprise fourth option in the team's quarterback battle and that option would involve having a QB platoon for 2020.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Belichick was asked about the possibility of using multiple quarterbacks and he definitely didn't rule it out. As a matter of fact, the Patriots coach seemed to agree when he was asked if playing more than one QB each week is something that could benefit his team.

"Yeah, it might," Belichick said, via quotes from the team. "Look, I always say I'll do what I think is best for the team, what gives us the best chance to win. Whatever that is, I would certainly consider that. If it's run an unbalanced line or double-unbalanced line or 23 personnel or whatever it is. If it helps us win, then I would consider anything."

Based on that quote alone, it seems that Belichick is definitely keeping the door open when it comes to the idea of playing multiple quarterbacks. A QB platoon might sound crazy on the surface, but it does make some sense if you have several quarterbacks with extremely different skill sets and that's exactly what the Patriots have.

Belichick has already mentioned that he's been impressed by each quarterback so far (especially Newton), which could make it difficult to pick a winner. With a QB platoon, Belichick wouldn't have to pick a winner, because each of his quarterbacks would see some playing time. This would especially make sense early in the season if Newton earns the starting job: Newton doesn't know the playbook as well as Stidham or Hoyer, who have both spent more time in New England's offensive system, so getting them in the game could make some sense, even if Newton is the "starter."

On the other hand, if the Patriots decide to go the normal route and only start one quarterback this year, then they're going to have to start giving the presumed starter more first-team reps in training camp. For the past week, Newton, Stidham and Hoyer have been splitting first-team reps, but Belichick knows that's going to have to change soon with New England's opener against the Dolphins only 25 days away.

"Well, obviously, there's some point where that's going to happen," Belichick said. "But, right now, we want to try to, like I said, give everybody an opportunity to get the basics, and we're really doing that at all the positions. I mean, everybody's rotating through and we're trying to give everybody an opportunity to run the basic plays, get the basic fundamentals down. Yeah, of course at some point, we'll have to not equalize the reps -- I mean, that's obvious -- but we're not there now."

One thing that wouldn't be surprising is if the Patriots go as long as possible without naming a starter. Belichick loves to get any advantage he can over his opponent and it would certainly count as an advantage if the Dolphins go into their opener against New England not knowing who the Patriots' starting quarterback is going to be.