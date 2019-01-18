Patriots coach Bill Belichick doesn't sound like he plans on retiring anytime soon

At this time last year, there was a lot of drama coming out of New England. It was starting to seem like the Patriots dynasty was going to crumble due to all tension in the organization. As a matter of fact, there was even some question about whether or not Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft could continue to co-exist.

Apparently, the answer to that question is yes, because one year later, it sounds like everyone plans on staying in New England for the long haul. With Kraft getting set to celebrate his 25th anniversary as the Patriots owner on Monday, Belichick was asked this week what it's like to work under him, and not only did the Patriots coach compliment Kraft, but he also said that he'd like to work with him for a "long time."

"We have a good set-up here," Belichick said, via quotes distributed by the team. "He has been very supportive, gives us a great opportunity to go out and compete every week. We've done that. Hope we can continue it for a long time."

If you're a fan of an AFC East team, this is basically your worst nightmare. Not only did Belichick just say he hopes to stick around for a "long time," but Brady has already said he wants to play until he's 45, which means the Patriots could end up continuing to dominate the division for three or four more years.

The fact that Belichick even mentioned staying in New England for a "long time" was somewhat surprising, because the Patriots coach rarely talks about his future. Retirement rumors always seem to swirl, but no one seems to actually know what Belichick's plans are.

With 290 career wins heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game, which you can watch on CBS All Access, it's not crazy to think that Belichick would like to end his career as the NFL's all-time winningest coach. For that to happen, Belichick would likely have to coach at least four more years. Don Shula has the all-time record for most coaching wins with 347, including playoff wins.

Not only did Belichick talk about his future on Friday, but he also revealed an interesting nugget about himself: He's get nervous before games.

When you think of Bill Belichick, you definitely don't think of someone who gets nervous. As a matter of fact, it you've ever seen Belichick on the sideline during a Patriots game, you've probably noticed that his facial expression almost never changes, and it generally looks something like the photo you see below.

Total wins by head coaches in the Championship games this weekend. Playoff wins in parentheses.



Bill Belichick: 290 (29)

Andy Reid: 207 (12)

Sean Payton: 126 (8)

Sean McVay: 24 (1) pic.twitter.com/XC7SihxiN4 — FantasyData (@nfldata) January 17, 2019

Although Belichick seems to always have nerves of steel on the sideline, apparently, that's not always the case. During his press conference Friday, the Patriots coach was asked if he gets nervous during the lead up to a game, and surprisingly, Belichick gave a pretty detailed answer. And we say surprising because Belichick doesn't generally ever talk about his emotions.

"Nervous, yeah. Sure. You want to go out there and do well. There's an anxiety," Belichick said, via quotes distributed by the team. "We all have things in the game that we have to do. You want to perform them well, not let your team down because everybody's counting on you to do your job. You're counting on everybody else to do theirs. You don't worry about everybody else. You just worry about doing what you can do and make sure you don't screw up what you're supposed to do, what you're responsible for, because nobody else can do that. That's your job, and we all have jobs to do. We all want to do them well."

Belichick also pointed out that it's not just playoff games he gets a little nervous for; the Patriots coach said it even happens before preseason games.

"They all count in this league," Belichick said.

The Patriots' next game is going to count for a lot and that's because the winner is going to advance to Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. If the Patriots pull off the win in Kansas City, it would mark the ninth time they've reached the Super Bowl under Belichick and fourth time in five years.