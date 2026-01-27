Legendary former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after he fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, sources tell CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. This was Belichick's first year of eligibility since he has not coached in the NFL since 2023.

According to ESPN, several associates close to Belichick told the outlet that he was "puzzled" and "disappointed" by the lack of support from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's committee members. Belichick, who is entering his second year in college football as the coach at North Carolina, is the NFL's most successful coach in the Super Bowl era.

He has won eight total Super Bowls: two as an assistant as six as a head coach with the Patriots, the latter of which is an NFL record. His 12 Super Bowl appearances are also an NFL record. He is second all-time among NFL coaches with 333 career wins, trailing only two-time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347.

Belichick's 31 playoff wins are more than any coach in NFL history. As are his 17 divisional championships as a head coach. Under Belichick's guidance, New England won the AFC East each year from 2009-19.

The sticking point with Belichick, according to ESPN, are the multiple scandals that he was embroiled in during his time with the Patriots. In 2007, Belichick was fined $500,000 -- the largest fine ever levied against an NFL coach to that point -- for his involvement in the Spygate scandal. The Patriots also lost a first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

"The only explanation [for the outcome] was the cheating stuff," a Hall of Fame voter told ESPN. "It really bothered some of the guys."

The same logic was applied to New England owner Robert Kraft when he was passed over again for induction in 2025. Kraft is a finalist for the 2026 Hall of Fame class for the first time after gaining eligibility 14 years ago.