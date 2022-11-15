It's not often that you hear Bill Belichick publicly call for the NFL to change an existing rule, but that's exactly what he did on Monday.

The Patriots coach wants to see all coaches given the ability to challenge a play in the final two minutes of a game. Under the current rules, coaches are allowed to challenge plays for the most of the game, but in the final two minutes of each half (and in overtime) the replay booth is responsible for initiating all reviews.

"Provided the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge really any play," Belichick said, via ESPN.com. "I'm on record on that."

The subject came up on Monday due to a controversial play in Minnesota's win over Buffalo. After the Vikings scored a shocking touchdown on a fumble recovery that gave them a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds, the Bills still had time to drive and tie the game.

Although the Bills did end up getting the field goal, part of the reason they were able to make that happen is because a huge mistake by the officiating crew. With 24 seconds left, Josh Allen hit Gabe Davis for a 20-yard gain that shouldn't have counted because Davis bobbled it as he was going out of bounds.

The Vikings couldn't challenge the play since there was under two minutes left in the game and the replay booth never initiated a review, so the play ended up counting. Following the game, the NFL admitted that the pass should have been ruled incomplete.

Belichick pointed to that play as an example of why coaches shouldn't lose the ability to challenge in the waning minutes of a game.

"There have been other examples of that, plays that have occurred in situations where teams couldn't challenge because the rules prohibited [it]," Belichick said. "I get forward progress, and things like that, that you can't challenge. I'm not talking about that. I'm saying not having the ability to challenge a play that could impact the outcome of the game -- even calls like holding and pass interference and things like that -- I don't see why those plays can't be reviewed [by a coach's challenge]."

For his part, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell tried to get an explanation for the lack of a review during the game, but the officials never offered one.

"It was right in front of me. I didn't think that was a catch," O'Connell said. "In that mode, that needs to be something that either is from up top [in the press box with the replay official], or possibly New York [at the replay center]. We didn't get any clarification on that. I did ask."

If someone like Belichick is calling for a change, it wouldn't be surprising to see a change made considering he has one of the most respected voices in the NFL.