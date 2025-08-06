It's well known around the NFL that Mike Vrabel is a player's coach. Not only is he a former star linebacker, but he was a member of the New England Patriots dynasty, winning three Super Bowls under legendary coach Bill Belichick. These days, Vrabel holds Belichick's former job with the Patriots, but that doesn't mean he's above jumping into training camp scuffles.

During the Patriots' Wednesday joint practice with the Washington Commanders, Vrabel -- who, again, is a coach -- dove into a pile to try to prevent a fight, per the Boston Herald. He received a battle wound and emerged from the fracas bloodied.

According to Chris Mason of MassLive.com, Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson picked up a blitzer and took him to the ground violently. The two players then started scrapping before Vrabel jumped in to break it up, and a scrum broke out.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry said after practice "that player comes out in [Vrabel]," and the coach apparently told wide receiver DeMario Douglas, "you should have seen the other guy." Patriots quarterback Drake Maye also praised his coach for bringing the intensity to practice.

"That's what we're trying to build, and it starts with the head coach," Maye said, per MassLive. "The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we're out there on the field ... But from mentality, I like it. I think that's what you want. I almost got in there, but another day maybe."

Vrabel is known for participating in drills with his players, and no one dares question his toughness, but what happened on Wednesday was an entirely different situation.