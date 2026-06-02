Patriots coordinator compares newly acquired receiver A.J. Brown to franchise legend

After months of rumors, wide receiver A.J. Brown is finally officially a member of the Patriots, with New England sending a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to get the deal done. Brown moves from one Super Bowl hopeful to another and, in doing so, fulfills a lifetime dream of joining his favorite childhood team.

Coach Mike Vrabel has a lot of pressure on him going into year two with New England after making it to the Super Bowl, but coming up short last season. Adding Brown addresses one of the team's biggest weaknesses from 2025 and gives quarterback Drake Maye the WR1 that's needed to elevate his offense.

Patriots fans got their first look at what a Maye-Brown relationship would look like, as No. 1 hit the practice field with his new team.

"I think just trying to improve our football team in every possible way, give our offense multiple weapons to build on what we did last year," Vrabel said, discussing the trade.

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Brown headed north also means a reunion is taking place. Vrabel was head coach of the Titans in 2019, when Tennessee drafted the wide receiver in the second round at No. 51 overall. Vrabel feels like familiarity is another bonus to bringing Brown in.

"I think having experience with the person, to be able to add an accomplished NFL football player, receiver, premium player at his position, but someone that we also feel strongly about as a person and a competitor and a teammate. I appreciate [Executive Vice President of Player Personnel] Eliot [Wolf] for being able to work and get that done," the HC said.

Brown has been tied to Patriots fandom for a while, dating back to his childhood. He revealed that he's had a Patriots rug in his home for years, has appeared on podcasts of former players and expressed his love for New England legends like Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

"This is my team. This is my team since I was a kid. I was doing what I was supposed to be doing with the Eagles, but this is it," Brown said.

Vrabel joked that when the Titans took him in 2019, Brown wished it were another AFC team calling his name.

"I think when we drafted him he said 'I wish the Patriots drafted me.' I said 'Well that didn't happen. The Titans drafted you,'" Vrabel said laughing.

Brown comes to New England after some drama unfolded in Philly, with theories ranging from him being upset about targets to issues with teammates. Vrabel isn't concerned with getting to the bottom of it all and is instead looking forward to how the new acquisition can help the team.

"I don't know what happened. I'm not trying to figure out what happened in Philadelphia. I'm trying to focus on what's going to happen here and try to get him acclimated to what we do and how to do it," Vrabel said.

"Whatever happens or comes up, I can't say that there's not going to be things that come up with A.J., with any single player," Vrabel added. "This is a highly competitive game. Players want to win, players want to do everything they can to help their team, they want to make sure people are on the right page. So I don't get into a lot of that. I think what's most important is that those things don't carry into the locker room, that they get handled."

Brown can now get started as that difference-maker for the defending AFC Champions, and one practice in, he is already impressing his coaches.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had high praise for the 28-year-old, saying on Tuesday, "There's a force to the way he plays the game... Maybe the closest thing I've seen is Gronk. This is a big guy."

The Patriots will open their regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 9, against the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl LX rematch.