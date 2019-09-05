Patriots corner gives Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster bulletin board material before Week 1 opener

The New England Patriots are historically tight-lipped when it comes to speaking about their upcoming opponent, typically providing vanilla answers that only feature them in an overall positive light. The point of all that is to prevent giving a specific player or an entire team bulletin board material to further motivate them for that given week.

One player who might need a refresher course in that department is second-year cornerback J.C. Jackson.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jackson had a brief moment of candor when asked about receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team New England will host on Sunday night for their 2019 opener. Despite Smith-Schuster's stellar 2018 season, Jackson doesn't have him in as high regard as the rest of the league seemingly does, not placing him among the elite receivers in the NFL.

Q: You’re not buying JuJu being one of the best WRs in the league?



J.C. Jackson: “In my opinion, I don’t think so. There’s a lot of good receivers in the NFL."



Q: What do you see in him?



JC: “I mean, he’s a great receiver, I’m not saying that. He’s a good football player." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 5, 2019

Something tells us Bill Belichick isn't going to be too happy with Jackson's comments here.

While he may not be so high on Smith-Schuster, the Steelers receiver did put up strong totals during his second season in the league in 2018. He played in all 16 games for Pittsburgh and caught 111 balls for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. His yardage totals ranked fifth among fellow receivers, while his receptions were tied with Packers star Devante Adams for sixth-best in the entire league.

Smith-Schuster did have one of his worst games of the season against the Patriots last year catching just 4 of 10 for 40 yards and zero touchdowns, so that could be part of the reason why Jackson wasn't so impressed. With Antonio Brown now off the squad and making headlines in Oakland, Smith-Schuster is the top dog in Pittsburgh, which should give him plenty of opportunities to prove the remaining doubters wrong. However, those skeptical of a Smith-Schuster breakout have suggested he will struggle in light of Brown's absence because No. 84 used to attract double coverage.

Jackson, meanwhile, will try to prove himself in his second year after an impressive rookie campaign where he allowed a league-low 42.0 passer rating in the regular season. He likely won't put that talent to use on stopping Smith-Schuster, however, as that assignment will likely be given to New England's 2018 first-team All Pro corner Stephon Gilmore on Sunday night.