Patriots cornerback accuses Antonio Brown of 'super dirty move' during Steelers' win

On Sunday, the Steelers beat the Patriots for the first time in six tries dating back to the 2011 season. For New England there was plenty of blame to go around, starting with Tom Brady's inexplicable fourth-quarter interception, to Rob Gronkowski managing just two catches for 21 yards, to a defense that allowed rookie Jaylen Samuels to run for 142 yards on 19 carries.

Steelers wideout Antonio Brown hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass but Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore wasn't in coverage on the play (cornerback Jason McCourty was) and Gilmore held him to just two catches on four targets for eight yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown and Gilmore got into a post-whistle shoving match during the third quarter, and after the game Gilmore explained why things escalated.

"He did a little dirty move," Gilmore began, according to NESN.com.

What did the dirty move entail exactly?

"[Brown] grabbed my helmet, threw me down," he said. "That was super dirty. But other than that, just competing on the field."

Gilmore wasn't making excuses and went on to say that he enjoyed matching up against one of the NFL's best receivers.

"It was fun," he said. "He's one of the best receivers today. One thing that he's good at -- it's not his routes -- but his (timing) … when he makes his move. He's very good at it."

Brown has 1,112 receiving yards this season -- the sixth year in a row he's eclipsed 1,000 yards and has tied a career high with 13 touchdowns. He trails teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster in receptions (95) and yards (1,274), and after ranking as one of the NFL's best receivers in recent years, Brown ranks 28th in Football Outsiders' total value metric, while Smith-Schuster is fifth.

