Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore: 'No question' I'm the Defensive Player of the Year

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, not only are the playoff seeds starting to take shape, but also the end of the year award races. Of course, MVP is all but locked up thanks to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's surreal season, but there are a number of awards that are still pretty competitive heading into Week 16.

One of those races revolves around Defensive Player of the Year, but Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore is of the mind that he's currently in the lead. While appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand program on Wednesday, Gilmore said there was 'no question" he's the top defensive player in the league this season.

"I mean, my play speaks for itself. If you really watch the tape each and every game, it's no question," he told The Sports Hub.

The stats do back up Gilmore's claim to the DPOY crown. He's tied with Bills corner Tre'Davious White for the most interceptions (6) in the NFL, has multiple pick-sixes this season and has allowed zero touchdowns on his 82 targets this year. Pro Football Focus notes that Gilmore has allowed an NFL passer rating of 32.8 on throws into coverage this season.

Gilmore is also the top defensive player on a Patriots team that has largely relied on that unit to help them to their 11-3 record on the season, which should further state his case.

While Gilmore believes he has the award locked up, he does have some stiff competition with the likes of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and even reigning DPOY in Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. One of the key problems that Gilmore will face in his hunt for the award is simply his position. Defensive backs seemingly have a tougher time separating themselves from the pack more than those in the front seven. The last time a defensive back won Defensive Player of the Year came back in 2010 when Steelers safety Troy Polamalu won it.

With that in mind, Gilmore will need to continue his strong play over the final two weeks to really put an exclamation point on his case.