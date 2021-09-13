FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The start of Damien Harris' day against the Dolphins and the end of it were on two entirely different sides of the spectrum. After Miami won the coin toss and elected to defer, the Patriots offense took the field and on the first play of the 2021 season, Harris ripped off a 35-yard run, bringing to fruition that start of a breakout season many predict for the third-year back. While Harris' first carry began with much promise, his final of the night proved costly.

Following a Jonathan Jones interception off Tua Tagovailoa, the Patriots were threatening to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. At the 3:35 mark, rookie Mac Jones handed the ball off to Harris just outside the 10-yard line, who crossed the line of scrimmage, but was stripped by Dolphins corner Xavien Howard. Miami recovered, ran out the clock, and narrowly escaped with the 17-16 win at Gillette Stadium.

"It's a tough play," Harris said postgame. "Obviously I have to do a better job of holding on to the ball, especially in a critical situation like that, but it's a long season. Not going to let this mistake define me, so I'm just ready to move forward."

Harris finished the game with a team-high 23 carries for 100 yards rushing and that fumble. He also caught two of his three targets on the night for 17 yards. While that's a strong outing by any measure, the game-losing fumble sours what should've largely been a strong start to Harris' 2021 season.

"What's most important to me is the fact that we didn't win the game first and foremost, and then the play that happened, I mean, I'm ready to move on," he said. "It's a tough play. It's part of the game, but you know, I hold myself accountable, and I'll continue to do that. Like I said, I'm just ready to move forward, and I'm not going to let it define me as a player."

Harris' fumble was one of two lost by the Patriots in the opener and one of four balls they put on the ground in total. While that turnovers directly resulted in New England beginning the year 0-1, there were many factors that led up to it and will be something Bill Belichick and Co. need to correct the rest of the way.

The Mac Jones era in New England has begun in New England. How will the rookie fare this season and what does it mean for the rest of the Patriots' players? Download the CBS Sports app to find out! Plus, get insight from our resident Patriots insider, Tyler Sullivan. If you already have the CBS Sports app, make sure to pick the Patriots as your favorite team for up-to-the-minute news.