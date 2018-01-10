Patriots DC Matt Patricia reportedly favors Giants head coaching job over Lions

Two people with Patriots ties seem to be the favorites to become the new head coach of the Detroit Lions: Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as the frontrunner, with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel also in the mix. It's now also being reported, however, that Patricia favors the Giants over the Lions. Some are even going as far as to say that signs are pointing toward Patricia going to the Giants.

Good morning, #Giants fans. Some news: All signs are pointing to Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots defensive coordinator, as the man the Giants will hire as their next head coach https://t.co/oQCmdi3D0f — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 10, 2018

There's actually quite a bit to like on both teams. Although the Giants are coming off of a, frankly, catastrophic season, there's a lot to work with. Although Eli Manning is in the twilight of his career, this is a deep draft class for quarterback, and Odell Beckham Jr. alone makes an offense worth looking at. However, the Giants would need to get an OC that they can trust, in an inverse Sean McVay situation. Defensively, however, it would be a goldmine for Patricia. With stars like Landon Collins, Olivier Vernon and Janoris Jenkins, he can shape the defense. Although Jenkins was hampered by injuries last year and Eli Apple has become a problem in his own right, that doesn't change the defensive plethora of talent that the Giants have.

For the Lions, the team was closer to a playoff berth, but somehow feels further away from winning anything significant. Matthew Stafford is locked down and has proven he can lead the offense, while Marvin Jones and Golden Tate have solidified themselves as a top-flight receiving tandem. Defensively, Darius Slay is an upper-echelon corner and Jarrad Davis showed flashes in his rookie season. This, mixed with Ezekiel Ansah (if the Lions re-sign him) would give Patricia a lot to work with.

Both teams are viable options for the Patriots' defensive coordinator, but the X-factor could be living in New York, where Patricia hails from. Although there are few places in the world with a more brutal media than in New York, if the Giants choose to pursue him, it could be a hard job to turn down.