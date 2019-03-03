Patriots DE Trey Flowers, one of the top available free agents, reportedly recovering from shoulder surgery
Flowers is likely the best defensive lineman who will actually hit free agency this offseason
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers is one of the top available free agents this offseason. The 25-year old has been an incredibly important piece of the New England defense over the past several seasons, and is coming off of back-to-back incredibly strong seasons. During New England's 2017 and 2018 seasons, Flowers played and started in 29 of 32 possible regular season games, recording 119 total tackles, 17 for loss, 45 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, and five forced fumbles.
In our preview of the edge rusher class of free agents, we highlighted Flowers as one of the best available players. Given the increasing likelihood that each of the other four players in his tier (DeMarcus Lawrence, Dee Ford, Frank Clark, and Jadeveon Clowney) will receive the franchise tag, Flowers is likely to emerge as the single most sought-after defender on the market.
Complicating things just a bit could be a recent surgery Flowers had on his shoulder, according to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.
Reiss reported that it's just a "clean-up" surgery so Flowers shouldn't be affected too much, but any sort of injury and/or surgery heading into free agency is never good. Still, Flowers is in very good position heading into this offseason as a high-level player at one of the NFL's most important positions who has not yet reached his physical prime.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL combine: Live updates from Indy
Follow all the action from the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Sunday
-
Quinnen Williams crushes 40-yard dash
Williams had a fantastic season at Alabama and is having a strong combine as well
-
Gary says he's the draft's best player
Gary is considered a potential top-10 pick
-
Top 100: WRs, Fant shine in workouts
The hyped draft class of receivers certainly did not disappoint on the field in Indianapol...
-
Chiefs tag Ford, could still trade LB
As Kansas City transitions to a 4-3 defense, the former first-round pick could be expendab...
-
Combine: How Metcalf, QBs improved stock
Metcalf flies, Drew Lock makes case for a top-10 pick, and Noah Fant is the most athletic TE...