Patriots defense shines, Antonio Brown scores in debut as New England blanks Dolphins

There were no miracles in Miami on this day. Instead, it was a bloodbath.

The Patriots were able to shut out the Dolphins, 43-0, to move to 2-0 on the season. The defense was the story for New England as they continue to flex their potential as a top-5 unit in the league. Along with pitching a shutout, the Pats were able to help out the offense with not one, but two pick-sixes by Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins, respectfully.

The cherry on top of that fabulous defensive effort by New England was Collins recording his second pick of the game in the closing seconds as Miami tried to erase the shutout.

While the defense was the eye-opening takeaway from the game, all eyes were on Antonio Brown as he made his Patriots debut. Tom Brady, who completed 20 of his 28 passes for 264 and two touchdowns, looked to Brown early, completing three straight passes to his new receiver. The two even connected for a touchdown in the second quarter, one of his four catches on the day for 56 yards.

The big concerns for New England coming out of this game, however, is starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn leaving with a foot injury along with the struggles from veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

As for Miami, there weren't many positives to come out of Sunday with as they mustered just 184 yards of total offense. The biggest takeaway is that they'll need to do a better job at keeping whoever is under center upright. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen were both under pressure all afternoon and were sacked a total of seven times in the loss.

To see how it all went down in real time, take a look at our live blog below.

From here, the Patriots will head back to Foxborough to host the New York Jets in Week 3, while the Dolphins will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

