New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday. A long-time assistant under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, Williams reunited with Vrabel after the latter was hired by New England in January.

Vrabel said Williams and his doctors are working on treatment plan, and the first-year Patriots coach expressed his unconditional support for Williams and his family. Williams had previously stepped away from the team ahead of the Week 2 game vs. the Dolphins.

"Terrell Williams was determined to have prostate cancer and is in the process of treatment and meeting with specialists and figuring out the best plan of attack to be able to attack this and heal it and fix it and allow him to get back to better health," Vrabel said. "You know how much Terrell means to me personally and to the people on this football team, so we want to send our regards and publicly let everybody know that's what he's dealing with.

"Our thoughts and our prayers -- and he knows this because we talk all the time -- are with him and his family. He's been through a lot. We care about him."

Williams, 51, worked on Vrabel's staff in Tennessee from 2018-23, and in their final season with the Titans, Williams served as the assistant head coach. On Friday, Vrabel spoke about the bond that he's developed with Williams, whom he described as trustworthy and loyal.

"This is a hard business," Vrabel said. "This is tough. ... When you do this, you've gotta have people that you trust that are loyal, and he's been that. When you get into a shit storm, as you do during the season with the teams and rosters, he has the ability to reach everybody. He always kept me in perspective. He was always willing to share his thoughts with me if I needed a guard rail. Again, going through this thing for the first time and having guys like him with me, I'm very conscious of their ability to help me do my job and help the team."

Williams began his coaching career at Fort Scott Community College in 1998, and he worked as a defensive assistant in the college ranks for 13 years before the Oakland Raiders hired him as their defensive line coach in 2012. Williams has primarily coached the defensive line coach throughout his lengthy career, and he's in his first year as a coordinator with the Patriots.

Linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will continue to call defensive plays in Williams' absence. The Patriots, 1-2 after a loss to the Steelers in Week 3, will host the Panthers on Sunday.