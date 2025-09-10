New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be away from the team "for the next few days" due to "unforeseen ongoings," coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday.

Vrabel said that Williams' current situation is not related to a non-disclosed medical situation in March that resulted in Wiilliams' absence during the Patriots' rookie minicamp in early May. Last month, Williams left midway through a practice and was treated for dehydration.

"It was something that just came up," Vrabel said. "We'll have to run more tests, and we think it's best that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami."

Vrabel alluded to inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handling more of Williams' responsibilities leading up to Sunday's road game against the Dolphins. Kuhr stepped in back in May when Williams needed to take some time away from the team.

Williams, 52, is in his first season as the Patriots' defensive coordinator. He spent the 2024 season in Detroit as the Lions' defensive line coach/run game coordinator, and prior to that spent six seasons with Vrabel on the Titans' coaching staff.

A former defensive lineman at East Carolina, Williams got into coaching in 1998. He spent 14 coaching in the college ranks until he got his first NFL gig with the Raiders in 2012. He spent three years in Oakland before serving as the Dolphins' offensive line coach from 2015-17.

The Patriots are coming off of a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener. Like New England, the Dolphins also looking to avoid an 0-2 start after they were throttled by the Colts this past Sunday.