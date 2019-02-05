Patriots defensive players received zero Super Bowl MVP votes despite historic performance against Rams

With a 10-catch, 141-yard performance in Super Bowl LIII, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman captured Super Bowl MVP honors, which didn't come as much of a surprise given the history of the award and how the game unfolded. Offensive players almost always win Super Bowl MVP and Edelman was the only standout offensive player in a low-scoring game that saw the Patriots pitch the best defensive performance in Super Bowl history by holding a Rams offense that averaged nearly 33 points per game in the regular season to one field goal.

What is surprising is that not a single MVP vote went to a Patriots defender. On Tuesday, Kalyn Kahler of The Monday Morning Quarterback reported that zero defensive players received a vote for MVP in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.

Zero.

The NFL said no defensive players received a vote for Super Bowl MVP. https://t.co/IetAidSjEX — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) February 5, 2019

According to NFL.com, which confirmed the news, only 11 non-offensive players have ever won Super Bowl MVP. Two of those 11 instances have come in the past six years, though, with Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith winning in XLVIII and Broncos linebacker Von Miller winning in Super Bowl 50. The Patriots' defensive effort on Sunday trumped the Seahawks' and Broncos' efforts in their respective wins, but lacked a clear standout performer. It was a collective effort.

Still, there were more than a few candidates from Sunday's game who probably deserved at least a vote or two.

There was cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who came up with a late interception of Jared Goff as the Rams tried to mount a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter in addition to five solo tackles and three pass breakups. There was linebacker Dont'a Hightower and his two sacks. There was linebacker Kyle Van Noy and his one sack. There was defensive back Jonathan Jones and his team-high eight total tackles, one of which was a sack. There was cornerback Jason McCourty and his incredible pass breakup in the end zone that prevented what looked like an easy Rams touchdown.

Per @NextGenStats Jason McCourty was 19.2 (!!!) yards away from Brandin Cooks when Jared Goff released this pass pic.twitter.com/krJDeZoNtV — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 5, 2019

Put together, the Patriots held the Rams to three points, zero trips to the red zone, three third-down conversions, and 4.3 yards per play. It was an incredible performance by the players, who executed a perfect game-plan drawn up by Bill Belichick and play-caller Brian Flores. On that note, here's where it's worth pointing out that the most valuable person at the Super Bowl was Belichick, who obviously isn't eligible to win MVP honors. He "out-coached" Sean McVay (McVay's words, not mine) with a game-plan that deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Twenty years from now, nobody will really be talking about Edelman's performance. They'll be talking about the collective effort from the defense, which stifled a previously unstoppable offense. And in the future, the Patriots' defensive performance in Super Bowl LIII will be what we use to measure incredible defensive performances in the Super Bowls to come.