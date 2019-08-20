Patriots' Demaryius Thomas activated off PUP list, receiver unit continues to deepen

Demaryius Thomas is the latest to deepen the Patriots receiver group as Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the veteran pass catcher has been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Thomas was present during Tuesday's practice and in pads as New England gears up for Thursday's third preseason exhibition with the Carolina Panthers.

This is a strong step for Thomas, who caught 59 passes for 677 yards and five touchdowns between Denver and Houston last season, as he continues to come back from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 16 as a member of the Texans. The veteran inked a one-year deal with the Patriots back in mid-April.

Thomas' return is just the latest in good news for New England when it comes to the wide receiver unit. The reining champs saw the NFL reinstate Josh Gordon last Friday and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman just came off of the NFI list on Monday.

Not only that, but New England is seeing undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers open eyes throughout the preseason to go along with first-rounder N'Keal Harry.

The return of Gordon, Thomas and now Edelman gives the Patriots three extremely talented receivers back in the fold, but as it relates to Thomas and Gordon, those two pass catchers still pose tremendous questions heading into the final weeks of the preseason.