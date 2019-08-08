Patriots depth chart: All eyes on Tom Brady's blindside, how receiving roles shake out behind Julian Edelman
Keep up to date with everything you know about the Patriots depth chart this preseason
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots cast will be quick to tell you that their favorite Super Bowl ring is "the next one." As the reining Super Bowl champs get back to work during training camp and the preseason, they'll be constructing and battling for spots on what they hope is another banner roster.
Given that a solid majority of the Super Bowl winning roster is back in 2019, there aren't many battles going on in Foxborough, but New England does have some spots along the depth chart that folks would be wise to keep an eye on this summer.
Check below for updates on everything depth chart related for the Patriots throughout the preseason as we track all the key battles that will affect the team's outlook in 2019.
Offense
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|Depth
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Brian Hoyer
|Jarrett Stidham
|RB
|Sony Michel
|James White
|Rex Burkhead
|Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson, Nick Brossette
|FB
|James Develin
|LWR
|Phillip Dorsett
|Maurice Harris
|Dontrelle Inman
|Cameron Meredith, Gunner Olszewski
|RWR
|N'Keal Harry
|Demaryius Thomas
|Matthew Slater
|Damoun Patterson, Danny Etling
|SWR
|Julian Edelman
|Braxton Berrios
|Jakobi Meyers
|Ryan Davis
|TE
|Benjamin Watson
|Matt LaCosse
|Ryan Izzo
|Stephen Anderson, Lance Kendricks, Andrew Beck
|LT
|Isaiah Wynn
|Dan Skipper
|Yodny Cajuste
|Cedrick Lang, Tyree St. Louis, Martez Ivey
|LG
|Joe Thuney
|Ted Karras
|James Ferentz
|
|C
|David Andrews
|Ted Karras
|James Ferentz
|
|RG
|Shaq Mason
|Hjalte Froholdt
|James Ferentz
|
|RT
|Marcus Cannon
|Dan Skipper
|
|
As far as the starting lineup is concerned, the biggest question surrounds the left tackle position. With Trent Brown now in Oakland, all eyes are on 2018 first round pick Isaiah Wynn. The former Georgia Bulldog missed all of his rookie season after suffering a torn Achilles in the preseason. If healthy and able to catch up to speed, the Patriots would likely give Wynn the opportunity to block Tom Brady's blindside. If he can't, Dan Skipper could slot into that role or New England could dip their toes in the trade market and give a call to the Washington Redskins to see if they can pry away Trent Williams.
Of course, the tight end position is one worth watching develop as the Patriots enter the post-Rob Gronkowski era. Benjamin Watson is the clear-cut starter, but the snag in that plan (at least for the first month) is that the veteran is set to serve a four-game suspension to start the year. Matt LaCosse will likely be TE1 by the time they kick off the season against the Steelers.
At receiver, Julian Edelman and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry are the only true locks as this is a pretty open competition. Phillip Dorsett has a strong rapport with Tom Brady, which should give him the inside track at securing one of those roster spots. Undrafted receiver Jakobi Meyers out of NC State has also been opening eyes with his play throughout camp.
Defense
On defense, you're pretty much getting a very similar group to the one that held the Los Angeles Rams to three points in Super Bowl LIII. The biggest offseason departure was Trey Flowers, but New England replaced him with Michael Bennett, who'll have his starting spot.
Danny Shelton will take a backseat to free agent addition Mike Pennel, who'll in all likelihood start alongside Lawrence Guy.
Given how deep the Pats are at linebacker, it'll be curious to watch the battle between Elandon Roberts and second year linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley for a starting spot. Before going down with a season-ending bicep injury, Bentley was flashing serious potential in 2018. If he proves to be the better option, the Patriots can clear a little over $2 million in salary cap space by letting go of Roberts.
Special teams
|Starter
|Backup
|Depth
|K
|Stephen Gostkowski
|P
|Ryan Allen
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Joe Cardona
|KR
|Sony Michel
|Matthew Slater
|PR
|Julian Edelman
|Patrick Chung
|Braxton Berrios
No one is challenging Gostkowski for the starting kicker spot in New England, but punter Ryan Allen is arguably the Patriot who has the hottest seat in camp. The team traded up in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select Stanford's Jake Bailey, who has impressed thus far with his booming leg. The fact that Bailey also has experience on kickoffs could also be a reason for the Patriots to choose him over Allen.
The return situation will likely be fluid throughout the season with the Patriots, specifically on punts. Julian Edelman is far-and-away the best at it on the roster, but there's also the question of exposing such a valuable weapon of Tom Brady's to injury.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown misses practice with foot trouble
The new Raiders WR1 continues to have foot trouble
-
No timetable for Antonio Brown return
The All Pro's regular season debut in the Black Hole is seriously at risk
-
McCoy will miss Bills' preseason opener
LeSean McCoy will take a seat in the Bills' preseason opener, while Frank Gore will do the...
-
Tom Brady sidelined for preseason opener
Brady will be watching New England's preseason opener like the rest of us
-
Seahawks' Geno Smith gets nod over Lynch
This is a movie the former first-round pick has seen before
-
Top Picks: 'Hard Knocks,' plus MLB, WNBA
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets