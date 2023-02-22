One of the longest-tenured players in Patriots history is mulling his options for the upcoming season. Devin McCourty, who has been with the franchise since 2010, is debating whether or not he will return for a 14th season in the NFL.

A two-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion, McCourty said he has "gone back and forth" on whether or not he wants to continue to play. He said that he will mull over the decision during an upcoming family vacation. He is slated to become a free agent on March 15 after singing a one-year deal with New England last offseason.

"It'll be early March, second week in March," McCourty said on "The Patriots Report Podcast" when asked when he will make his decision, via NFL Media. "And we'll start to, I think for me and my wife, decide and plan what the next year looks like. I think that's around the time where free agency will be coming up, so it'll be the right time to really start digging in and make a decision."

McCourty, who recently underwent offseason shoulder surgery, also said he would make his decision after spending time with his brother, former NFL cornerback and Patriots teammate Jason McCourty, who retired last offseason.

One of six Patriots to play in at least 200 games with the franchise, McCourty has not missed a game since the 2015 season. This past season, the 35-year-old defensive back picked off four passes, broke up eight additional passes and recorded 71 tackles, his highest total since 2018.

McCourty and 10-time special teams Pro Bowler Matthew Slater are the two main mainstays from the Patriots' second wave of championships. Patriots coach Bill Belichick lauded the leadership exuded from both players near the end of the 2022 season.

"He does everything right," Belichick said of McCourty, via Boston.com. "He's done everything right since he's been here. He knows the line calls. He knows the defense inside and out, so he has total respect from everybody because of his preparation and his unselfish play.

"Same thing for Slater. ... What those two guys have done, what they mean to this organization, what they mean to me personally, what they've done here, it's pretty impressive, pretty elite."

While playing is certainly an option, broadcasting is also a possible option for McCourty should he decide to retire. McCourty's previous broadcast experience includes air time with CBS Sports. Jason McCourty is currently an on-air talent for NFL Media.