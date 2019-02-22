Patriots' Devin McCourty says he will return for 2019 season despite hinting at retirement
The veteran safety won his third Super Bowl ring with New England in 2018
Before winning a third Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in February, veteran safety Devin McCourty openly contemplated retirement following the 2018 season.
The 31-year-old Pro Bowler's twin brother, Jason, was reportedly considering the same thing in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIII, which the McCourtys won together.
Now, however, it appears at least one of the brothers has decided to stick around.
Speaking to Jason Romano on the Sports Spectrum podcast this week, Devin said he will return for the 2019 season, clarifying that he plays the game for more than Super Bowl rings.
"I'm gonna play," McCourty said. "It was media night ... and it's like, 'Yeah, if we win a Super Bowl, I don't know what else can top that.' And I think, in that moment, I kind of forgot, like, I don't play this game just to win Super Bowls. There's so much more that comes from me playing the game that I love. And I think once you get a chance to step away for a couple weeks, now you're like, 'Yeah, man, I still want to be around these other young guys that come in."
A first-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2010, McCourty has missed just five games in his nine seasons in the NFL, starting all the rest. A two-time Pro Bowler and eight-time captain in New England, he's won Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII with the Pats.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Agent's Take: Le'Veon Bell's FA market
Bell decided to pass on $14.544 million in 2018, and he'll have a lot of trouble recouping...
-
Harrison: Tomlin needs to take charge
Pittsburgh will be without Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown when it begins the 2019 season
-
Jim Zorn rumored to be XFL head coach
Reports suggest the former Seahawks quarterback will take over as a head coach and GM in 2...
-
Russell Wilson trade rumors pop up again
Wilson and the Seahawks haven't spoken in several months about a new contract and he has one...
-
Ranking the NFL's free agent kickers
Here's a look at the NFL's top kickers who are heading into free agency in 2019
-
Report: Dwayne Haskins to throw in Indy
Haskins is coming off an impressive season at Ohio State where he completed 70 percent of his...