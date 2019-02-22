Patriots' Devin McCourty says he will return for 2019 season despite hinting at retirement

Before winning a third Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in February, veteran safety Devin McCourty openly contemplated retirement following the 2018 season.

The 31-year-old Pro Bowler's twin brother, Jason, was reportedly considering the same thing in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIII, which the McCourtys won together.

Now, however, it appears at least one of the brothers has decided to stick around.

Speaking to Jason Romano on the Sports Spectrum podcast this week, Devin said he will return for the 2019 season, clarifying that he plays the game for more than Super Bowl rings.

"I'm gonna play," McCourty said. "It was media night ... and it's like, 'Yeah, if we win a Super Bowl, I don't know what else can top that.' And I think, in that moment, I kind of forgot, like, I don't play this game just to win Super Bowls. There's so much more that comes from me playing the game that I love. And I think once you get a chance to step away for a couple weeks, now you're like, 'Yeah, man, I still want to be around these other young guys that come in."

A first-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2010, McCourty has missed just five games in his nine seasons in the NFL, starting all the rest. A two-time Pro Bowler and eight-time captain in New England, he's won Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII with the Pats.