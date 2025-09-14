The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins engaged in a high-scoring AFC East affair this Sunday, and two of their touchdowns actually came on back-to-back return scores.

In the fourth quarter, Dolphins returner Malik Washington broke off a 74-yard punt return touchdown in which he took advantage of the Patriots' poor tackling. This touchdown gave Miami a 27-23 lead.

Check out Washington's massive play, here:

Now down four points in the final quarter, Patriots kick returner Antonio Gibson took it upon himself to get those points back. He kept his feet moving on what turned into a 90-yard kick return touchdown.

Check it out, here:

According to CBS Sports Research, this was the second time in NFL history a kick return touchdown directly followed a punt return touchdown. The other instance was in 1992 during a game between Washington and the Atlanta Falcons. The two returners in that game? Desmond Howard and Deion Sanders.

The Patriots eventually won the game 33-27, improving their record to 1-1 while the Dolphins fall to 0-2.