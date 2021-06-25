After a year away from football, there's a lot of things Dont'a Hightower is excited about as he resumes his career. The Patriots' former Pro Bowl linebacker, who opted out of the 2020 season, said he's excited about New England's upcoming training camp, which is something you almost never hear from a veteran player. Hightower's main goals are to "win every game and don't get hurt," he recently said in an interview with Stan Grossfeld of The Boston Globe.

Hightower is also looking forward to the Patriots' Week 4 home game against the defending champion Buccaneers and former teammate Tom Brady. The game, which will be played in front a nationally televised audience, will be Brady's first game against his former teammates after moving to Tampa last offseason.

"It's going to be good to see 12 again," Hightower said of facing Brady. "I've been going against him in practice for so long, I'm looking forward to playing against him."

While he is excited to face Brady, Hightower doesn't plan to ease up on Brady in the event he is able to sack his former teammate.

"Oh, you mean, like, 'soft sacking' him? Nah, you can't do none of that stuff with him, man," Hightower said. "He's trying to throw touchdowns.

"No, in between the lines, it's football. I'm sure he wouldn't expect anything different."

Teammates from 2012-19, Hightower and Brady helped the Patriots win eight division titles, four AFC titles and three Super Bowl titles over that span. A Pro Bowler during the 2016 and '19 seasons, Hightower's sack/forced fumble of Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI helped New England complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. The win not only cemented the Patriots' legacy as one of the most successful franchises in league history, it gave Brady the most Super Bowl wins by a starting quarterback, a record Brady has since added onto.

After a slow start, Brady helped lead the Buccaneers to eight consecutive victories that included four wins in the playoffs. He won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award after firing three touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the defending champion Chiefs. And with each of last year's starters back for the 2021 season, the Buccaneers have a good chance to become the first team since the 2004 Patriots to successfully defend their title.

Conversely, the Patriots struggled during the first season of the post-Brady era. With Brady gone and several other key players opting out, New England posted a losing record for the first time since 2000, Bill Belichick's first season as the Patriots' coach. New England responded with a busy offseason that included an active free agency season while also selecting one of the top quarterback prospects -- former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones -- in the first round of the draft.

As far as legacies are concerned, Hightower deflected a question about how his team's upcoming game with Brady will impact Belichick's legacy. Fittingly, Hightower gave an answer his coach certainly would be proud of.

"I'm playing to win," he said. "I got nothing for you on that aspect."