Patriots draft picks 2020: NFL Draft grades by team, all of New England's selections

The Patriots punted on taking a player in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, trading out of Round 1 and landing the Chargers' second and third-round picks. On Day 2, the Patriots took the most Patriots-esque pick in Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne. They followed that up by continuing to build out on defense and eventually finding a pair of tight ends they hope can help replace Rob Gronkowski once and for all. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

New England Patriots 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 2 37* S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne A 2 60* EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan A 3 87 EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama C+ 3 91*

TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA B 3 101*^ TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech C+ 5 159* PK Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall F 5 182* G Michael Onwenu, Michigan B+ 6 195* OT Justin Herron, Wake Forest

C+ 6 204* LB Cassh Maluia, Wyoming D 7 230* C Dustin Woodard, Memphis

C-

* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

New England Patriots 2020 draft trade notes