Patriots draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New England's Round 2-3 selections

The Patriots punted on taking a player in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, trading out of Round 1 and landing the Chargers' second and third-round picks. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

New England Patriots 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 2 37*



3 71*



3 87



3 98^



3 100^



4 125*



4 139*^



5 172*



6 195*



6 204*



6 212^



6 213^



7 230*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

New England Patriots 2020 draft trade notes