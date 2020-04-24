Patriots draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New England's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Patriots are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Patriots punted on taking a player in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, trading out of Round 1 and landing the Chargers' second and third-round picks. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
New England Patriots 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|2
|37*
|
|
|3
|71*
|3
|87
|
|
|3
|98^
|
|
|3
|100^
|
|
|4
|125*
|
|
|4
|139*^
|
|
|5
|172*
|
|
|6
|195*
|
|
|6
|204*
|
|
|6
|212^
|
|
|6
|213^
|
|
|7
|230*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
New England Patriots 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 37 and 71 acquired from Chargers as part of draft-day trade
- No. 125 acquired from Bears as part of David Montgomery trade
- No. 139 acquired from Buccaneers as part of Rob Gronkowski trade
- No. 172 acquired from Lions as part of Duron Harmon trade
- No. 195 acquired from Broncos as part of Duke Dawson trade
- No. 204 acquired from Texans as part of Keion Crossen trade
- No. 230 acquired from Falcons as part of Jordan Richards trade
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Vikings draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Vikings are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Dolphins draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Dolphins are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Rams draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Rams are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Chargers draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Chargers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft 2020: How to watch, stream
The NFL Draft will be fully virtual this year, and here's how you can watch
-
Raiders draft tracker: See every pick
Keep track of exactly who the Raiders are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Day 2 of the NFL Draft, providing live...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game