Patriots draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New England's Round 4-7 selections
The Patriots punted on taking a player in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, trading out of Round 1 and landing the Chargers' second and third-round picks. On Day 2, the Patriots took the most Patriots-esque pick in Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne. They followed that up by continuing to build out on defense and eventually finding a pair of tight ends they hope can help replace Rob Gronkowski once and for all. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
New England Patriots 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|2
|37*
|S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
|A
|2
|60*
|EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan
|A
|3
|87
|EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
|C+
|3
|91*
|TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA
|B
|3
|101*^
|TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
|C+
|5
|159*
|
|
|6
|195*
|
|
|6
|204*
|
|
|6
|212^
|
|
|6
|213^
|
|
|7
|230*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
New England Patriots 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 37 acquired from Chargers as part of draft-day trade
- No. 60 acquired from Ravens as part of draft-day trade
- No. 91 and 159 acquired from Raiders in draft-day trade
- No. 101 acquired from Jets in draft-day trade
- No. 195 acquired from Broncos as part of Duke Dawson trade
- No. 204 acquired from Texans as part of Keion Crossen trade
- No. 230 acquired from Falcons as part of Jordan Richards trade
