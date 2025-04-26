The New England Patriots used their first pick at the 2025 NFL Draft to protect Drake Maye with Will Campbell, and now the organization is using its second pick to give their young quarterback a weapon. With the 38th overall pick, the club selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Henderson is looked at as one of the more explosive backs in this class, which will be a welcome sight for a New England offense that has been lacking game-breaking talent at the skill positions for quite a while.

The 22-year-old was a key piece to the Buckeyes' championship run during the College Football Playoff while splitting time with fellow back Quinshon Judkins. Throughout 16 total games played, Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 284 yards receiving and another touchdown.

Henderson's ability as a pass catcher should make him a fascinating fit within Josh McDaniels' offense. Over the years, New England's offense has arguably run best when it has a receiving back at the ready in passing down sets. That dates back to Kevin Faulk, and various other backs have also thrived in that role with the Patriots, ranging from Shane Vereen and James White among others.

Henderson joins a New England backfield that includes veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. Stevenson has been the starter for the club for most of his tenure since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, and did ink a four-year, $36 million contract extension with the team last June. However, Stevenson struggled with ball security last season, which led to a reduction in playing time during the season. If that persists, it could lead to Henderson gaining an inside edge on more carries early in his career.