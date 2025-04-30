Without fail, the minute the NFL Draft concludes, most of us in this business are tasked with giving snap evaluations and grades for each club on how it fared over the three-day spectacle. In truth, we won't know anything about the 2025 NFL Draft for another few years once these prospects actually settle in with their new organizations and play. While acknowledging that, it's hard not to feel good about where the New England Patriots stand with the dust now settled with this year's draft.

For a team that has struggled mightily in the draft in recent years, the 2025 class has promise. The organization brought in some electrifying talent who addressed some of the biggest needs on the depth chart. They didn't truly reach for any given player, and largely let the board come to them in certain respects, which make executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel the biggest winners over the draft weekend.

When accounting for free agency on top of the draft, the Patriots filled the vast majority of the holes they had from their 4-13 campaign last season. Now, there is positive momentum that provides hope they won't be picking in the top-five for the third consecutive year when the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around.

As we close the book on this year's draft, let's take a gander at the overall class for New England and then push forward by determining some of the biggest winners and losers on the roster from what the club did/didn't do over the weekend.

New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft class

NOTE: Grades handed out by by Pete Prisco (Round 1), Chris Trapasso (Rounds 2-5) and Josh Edwards (Rounds 6-7)

If you see Drake Maye these days, he probably has a little more pep in his step and for good reason. New England made it a priority during the NFL Draft to further build around its second-year quarterback. On Day 1, the club used the No. 4 overall pick to give him a left tackle in Will Campbell. That began a run of four-straight selections that all came on the offensive side of the ball.

On Day 2, the Patriots gave Maye a couple of explosive weapons in Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State receiver Kyle Williams, while also pairing him with who they hope can be his longtime center in Georgia's Jared Wilson.

When you pair New England's draft class with what it accomplished in free agency by adding Stefon Diggs and Morgan Moses, among others, Maye is going to have a far better collection of talent around him than he did in Year 1. And that's not even accounting for the improved coaching staff.

Loser: Wide receivers from the 2024 roster

Something will need to give in the Patriots crowded wide receiver room, and it likely will result in someone from the 2024 team getting the axe. The Patriots signed Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, so their roster spots should be looked at as secure. Meanwhile, they also added Kyle Williams on Day 2, further bloating the room.

So, it's possible that one or two pass catchers from last year could be in jeopardy of losing their roster spot. That group includes DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Kayshon Boutte. New England was reportedly shopping Boutte prior to the draft, so he could be one of the odd men out. Bourne, who has two years remaining on his deal, could be a cut/trade candidate as well.

2025 AFC East offseason grades: Patriots revamp around Drake Maye, Bills focus on improving defense Tyler Sullivan

In the aftermath of releasing longtime center David Andrews earlier this offseason, the Patriots signed veteran Garrett Bradbury to a two-year, $9.5 million deal. However, Bradbury seeing Year 2 of that deal with New England is in serious doubt after the club used the 95th pick in the draft to bring in Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round. In fact, if Wilson impresses out of the gate, it wouldn't be a shock if he competes for the starting center job over the summer.

New England made a total of 11 picks during the 2025 NFL Draft, but none came at the tight end position. Despite intriguing players still on the board on Day 2 like LSU tight end Mason Taylor (who was drafted by the Jets) or Oregon's Terrance Ferguson (Rams), the Patriots opted to address other needs, which is a welcome sight for both Henry and Hooper. They will continue to be looked at as the top-two options at tight end for New England this upcoming season, despite Hooper only signed through 2025 and Henry signed through 2026.

Maybe the most exciting selection of the entire Patriots draft class was the club's top pick in the second round: Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. If you watched the Buckeyes over the course of Henderson's tenure, you know New England is getting an explosive home-run hitting back, and he should eat into the carries of both Stevenson and Gibson. If Stevenson's fumbling issues from last season bleed into 2025, he could completely tumble down the depth chart. Moreover, this pick gives the Patriots some much-needed weaponry in passing situations. Henderson has been lauded for his pass-catching ability along with his stellar prowess in pass protection, which could result in Gibson losing that role.

TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft 2025 profile: Full scouting report, pro comp, future outlook for Ohio State RB Dave Richard

Winner: OC Josh McDaniels

In an almost identical vein to what we described with Maye, Josh McDaniels is likely thrilled with how the draft shaped out. Not only does he get protection for his ascending quarterback, but New England also added some fascinating weapons he'll look to develop as well. Specifically with Henderson, McDaniels-led offenses have run best when they have a capable third-down back; that spans from Shane Vereen to James White. Henderson could follow in those footsteps, but maybe provide even more explosion than those two. Kyle Williams also gives McDaniels a receiver who can pile up YAC.

The Patriots have gutted their captains from a year ago. The last one to go (outside of Jabrill Peppers, who had his captainship stripped last season) was long snapper Joe Cardona, one of the last carryovers from the Tom Brady era whom the team released Tuesday. The move made sense after the club selected Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby in the seventh round.