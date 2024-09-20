Welcome to the NFL, Drake Maye. With less than five minutes to play in the New England Patriots Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets and trailing 24-3, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo has sent veteran Jacoby Brissett to the bench and thrust his first-round rookie quarterback into the fold.
This was Maye's first taste of regular-season action since he was the No. 3 overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft out of UNC. Maye did battle it out with Brissett for the starting job throughout the summer, but despite a late surge with some strong showings in the preseason, the job was ultimately given to the veteran.
In this game against the Jets, Maye's first pass attempt fell incomplete as he targeted tight end Austin Hooper and nearly got intercepted. His second pass was a completion on a short completion to Kayshon Boutte. On the night, he completed four of his eight passes for 22 yards and took two sacks.
Given the nature of how this Week 3 contest got out of hand, it's unclear if this is a changing of the guard for the Patriots under center. Really, it looks more like the team waving the white flag and getting Brissett -- who was sacked five times on the night -- out of harm's way. Brissett completed 12 of his 18 throws on the night for just 98 yards as New England's offense struggled to find any rhythm.
As a team, the Patriots totaled just 139 yards yards of total offense in the 24-3 defeat compared to the 400 yards of offense registered by New York.