Add Davon Godchaux's name to the list of veteran NFL players who will be on the move this offseason. The New England Patriots have granted the veteran defensive tackle's request to seek a trade partner, according to NFL Media.

There has already been contact with several interested teams, according to the report. The Patriots reportedly received calls about Godchaux prior to last year's trade deadline but were unable to come to terms on a deal.

The 30-year-old has two years remaining on a contract extension that he signed last offseason. He currently has an $8.33 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

A 2017 fifth-round pick, Godchaux started his career with the Miami Dolphins before he signed with the Patriots during the 2021 offseason. After playing in just five games during his final season in Miami, Godchaux did not miss a single game during his four seasons with the Patriots and started in all but one of his 68 regular-season games with the franchise. In 2024, Godchaux recorded 67 tackles, the second-highest total of his career and the highest since 2019.

While he is still a productive player, Godchaux likely didn't fit into the Patriots' youth movement under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel. And while trading him shouldn't be an issue, Godchaux's options may be limited as this year's draft is considered deep at inner defensive line.