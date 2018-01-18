Patriots DT on Jalen Ramsey's Super Bowl prediction: 'You better be able to back it up'
The bulletin board material is piling up for Sunday's AFC Championship game
It's never necessarily a good idea to give the New England Patriots any bulletin board material. The Pats never lack for motivation, but if you give them some, they're sure to use it anyway. Earlier this week, Jalen Ramsey gave them some extra motivation.
The Jaguars cornerback, never one to shy away from making his feelings known, told a crowd at Jacksonville's Everbank Field exactly what was going to happen over the next few weeks.
"I ain't got too much to say. But y'all make sure you bring that same energy out here next week AND the week after," Ramsey yelled into the microphone while walking around EverBank. "We goin' to the Super Bowl AND we gonna win that b---h!"
Tom Brady responded to Ramsey's comments this week in typical Brady fashion, demurring and simply saying that he'll let the Patriots' play on the field do the talking. Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler took a different route, essentially calling Ramsey out and challenging him to back up his words.
"If you're going to make a statement like that, you better be able to back it up," Butler said Wednesday, per ESPN.com. "It's a bold statement to make. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out. But like I said, be humble or be humbled. That's all I can really say about that."
The war of words has already begun, and if it's any indication of what the actual game will be like, it should be a whole lot of fun.
And you can live-stream the game here.
