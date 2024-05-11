The New England Patriots officially announced Eliot Wolf as their executive vice president of player personnel on Saturday. In this role, Wolf will be in charge of the direction of the personnel department, salary cap management and control of the 53-man roster.

"It is an honor to accept this position with the New England Patriots," Wolf said in a statement. "I am grateful to the Kraft family for this opportunity and want to thank my family, especially my wife and children, for the support and strength they have given me as I move forward in my new role. I also want to thank all of the people I have worked with and learned from over the years."

Wolf, who turned 42 in March, previously served as the director of scouting for the Patriots, but did appear to serve as New England's de facto general manager throughout the draft process, as the franchise enters a new era without Bill Belichick.

Wolf's title is not "general manager," as NFL Media points out, but his role does include those duties.

"As I have started multiple times during the offseason, the plan was to observe the working relationship and involvement between Eliot and Jerod and see how they managed our offseason personnel decisions," Robert Kraft said in a statement. "Then, following the draft we would formally undertake a process for setting up the permanent structure of our personnel department. I have been impressed with Eliot's management style and experience and I'm excited that he has agreed to take on this new position."

Wolf has been with the Patriots since 2020, serving as a consultant and then director of scouting. He previously worked as the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Browns, and spent 14 seasons working different roles with the Green Bay Packers.