The New England Patriots continue to round out their coaching staff. They've already hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach. Now, the team is expected to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator early next week, according to Sports Illustrated.

Covington, 34, broke into the NFL coaching ranks with the Patriots in 2017 as a coaching assistant. He was in that role when the Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the sixth and final title won in New England under then-head coach Bill Belichick.

Covington was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019 before spending the past three seasons as outside linebackers coach.

At 27, Covington was hired as Eastern Illinois' co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. He joined the Patriots' staff a year later after making several connections, including one with Brian Flores.

Covington will now work under Mayo, who was recently tabbed as Belichick's successor. The two have worked on the same defensive staff together since Covington's arrival in New England seven years ago.

"Coach Covington, he's taught me a lot," Mayo said of Covington back in 2022, via MassLive. "He's climbed the ranks so he's seen it all from drawing cards to running a room. He's one of those guys that really tries to gain the heart, the mind and the soul of the players. I think all the guys respect him. He's also played on the offensive side of the ball so he knows a lot about that as well. Definitely a huge resource for this team."