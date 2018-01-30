Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg doesn't really care if the Eagles win the Super Bowl

Mark Wahlberg cannot lose in this year's Super Bowl, according to Mark Wahlberg.

The Hollywood actor and noted Patriots fan appeared on Suzy Schuster and Rich Eisen's podcast "Not Just Sports" this week to discuss, among other things, the Pats making it back to the Super Bowl to defend their throne. When asked about the matchup, Wahlberg went on to say that he wouldn't be all that devastated if the Patriots were upset by the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

While Wahlberg sells himself as a diehard Patriots fan and has attended games (including last year's Super Bowl) as the guest of New England owner Robert Kraft, the actor also once played a Philadelphia Eagles player in the 2006 movie "Invincible." Apparently, that's enough for him to not really care if the Patriots lose in Minneapolis on Sunday.

"To be honest, I think the Patriots win by 17," Wahlberg told Shuster and Eisen, also host of the Rich Eisen Show on Audience Network. "But if the Eagles win I am telling you I would be fine. If it was anybody else, I would be devastated." ... "How excited I am that the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, having played Vince Papale, having played an Eagle, having become an honorary Philadelphian, been welcomed by the Philadelphia fans as one of their own. I have made five movies in Philadelphia and I predicted the Eagles would make it to the Super Bowl. It is my Patriots and Eagles and I couldn't be happier. I am very excited. It is win-win."

If Wahlberg really feels like it's a win-win because he worked in Philadelphia a handful of times and once pretended to be an Eagles player, then all the power to him. I'm sure the city and its people have been wonderful to him and, as a result, he's trying to keep things civil and show some love in their direction.

Unfortunately, that's not really how being a diehard sports fan works, especially when it's the Super Bowl and two of the most spirited, obnoxious sports fanbases are involved. You've gotta stick with your squad and die on that hill if you have to. That's what it means to be a diehard. It seems like Wahlberg loves to parade himself around as a Patriots superfan, but only when it's convenient.

Then again, I suppose it doesn't really matter who wins when you leave the game at halftime.