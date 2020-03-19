Patriots fan put flowers in front of TB12 store after Tom Brady announced he was leaving New England
If you're wondering if Patriots fans are doing well... they are not
If you're a Patriots fan, this has not been a fun week. Six-time Super Bowl champion and New England hero Tom Brady announced on Tuesday that he will not be returning to the Patriots next season. He is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though no official announcement has been made yet.
After 20 years, 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship appearances, nine Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl wins and much, much more, the fan base grew rather attached to the California kid. In this time of mourning for the poor fanbase that is watching their GOAT leave, they have found different ways of coping and thanking the QB. One fan left flowers in front of Brady's TB12 Performance & Recovery Center located in Boston.
Yes, like a memorial. Like I said, these fans are very attached.
There were also two signs in front of his business, one that said "Thank you Tommy" and another with a rather aggressive message to team owner Robert Kraft that read, "Drop dead Kraft." The people of Boston are known to always be kind.
For many New Englanders "Tawmy" felt more like family than an athlete they watched on television on Sunday, or sometimes Monday or Thursday. As a Massachusetts native myself, I've seen what this guy means to the five-and-a-half states of New England. I'm leaving out that half of Connecticut that roots for New York teams, they do not get a shoutout.
People would give their right arm to Brady if he asked and I swear people loved him more than they loved some family members. My grandmother would probably rank him pretty high in her "grandkids power rankings" if you asked her to list who she loves the most, I mean she does have his photo on her fireplace.
Now that he's gone, New Englanders are trying to cope with it all and welcome a new era at Gillette Stadium. I am here to remind Pats Nation that he's still alive, he's still in the league... he's just going to be wearing a different uniform. Stay strong.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Tracking all the 2020 NFL QB openings
A full, updated rundown of all the big QB openings
-
Newton trade buzz: Four landing spots
Carolina has granted Newton permission to seek a trade, so here's who could be interested
-
Dolphins tried to meet with Tua
The Dolphins remain a very likely landing spot for the former Alabama quarterback
-
Top 10 remaining players in free agency
The best players left as as the 'legal tampering period' ends and the new league year begins
-
Patriots Offseason Hub: Free agency news
New England will be looking for a new starting quarterback in 2020
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game