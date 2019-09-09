Patriots flash elite defensive potential after suffocating Big Ben and the Steelers in Week 1 blowout

FOXBOROUGH -- For those keeping score at home, the Patriots have allowed six points in the last two games.

In a fitting tribute to their victory in Super Bowl LIII, where they allowed just three points to the Los Angeles Rams en route to their sixth title in franchise history, New England held Pittsburgh to the same offensive output on the night they dropped the banner for that win.

The Pats were able to hand the Steelers a 33-3 shellacking to put a bow on the first Sunday of the NFL's 100th season.

One sack and three quarterback hits won't do the unit justice for the performance it put together. The front seven suffocated Ben Roethlisberger for the bulk of the night, holding him to just 27-of-47 passing for 276 yards and a pick. He was forced to make unbalanced throws on a number of occasions and was rushing to get the ball out of the pocket, which damned his accuracy.

As a team, New England's defense was able to get the Steelers off the field at clips of 3-of-12 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down.

"I thought our defensive players played well across the board," Bill Belichick said postgame.

Of course, it doesn't exactly take a law degree to figure out that the Patriots defense was good Sunday night.

The question now is how good can they be.

The first NFL Sunday is in the books and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here.

As we've highlighted in the past, this is one of the deepest depth charts the Patriots have featured on the defensive side of the ball in quite some time and it was on full display. With Kyle Van Noy inactive for the contest as he tended to the birth of his child, Jamie Collins and others stepped in seamlessly.

"We've got a lot of guys that could start on a lot of teams in the NFL, and guys are very selfless," said Patriots safety Devin McCourty. "Come out here, prepare when their number's called and go out there and play."

It's that kind of depth that is littered throughout the defensive depth chart and has it in position to be an elite unit.

And if the Patriots all of a sudden have an elite defense, it's likely game over for the rest of the league even more so than you already thought it was with the arrival of Antonio Brown. New England has always been strong at keeping teams out of the end zone, ranking inside the top 10 teams in the league in fewest points allowed since 2011.

But, even in those seasons, the Pats defense hasn't been as dominant as that statistic would suggest. According to Football Outsiders, New England has been outside of the Top 15 in the league in DVOA for the past three seasons. Despite that so-so defense over the course of that timeframe, they were still able to make it to the Super Bowl each season and win it twice.

If they now have a defense that can shut down teams like it did the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, we could very well be right back here in a year's time talking about another banner ceremony in Foxborough.