The New England Patriots are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons that were both good for last place in the AFC East. While that's not where Robert Kraft wants his once perennial playoff contender, there is promise that the franchise is finally on the upswing.

After moving on from Jerod Mayo after just one season, the club has hired Mike Vrabel to lead the organization going forward as the head coach. On top of the boost the Patriots should get with Vrabel in-house, they've also seemingly solved the toughest task of any rebuild in the NFL: finding the franchise quarterback. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, flashed his potential as an elite quarterback prospect during his rookie season, and now it's up to the decision-makers in Foxborough to build up the roster around him as he heads into Year 2.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they aren't lacking in assets to further jump-start this rebuild. The franchise is armed with the most cap space in the entire league at $127.6 million and possesses the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. How do the Patriots use those assets effectively? Let's roll out five moves they should make this offseason to better themselves in 2025 and going forward.

Ranking NFL teams with best free agent crop: Eagles, Vikings have key starters set to hit open market Tyler Sullivan

Sign Ronnie Stanley as starting left tackle

The Patriots have left the tackle positions completely barren over the last few years, which has been a key part of their shortcomings. The line couldn't hold up at all throughout the year and it was a turnstile whether it was Maye or Jacoby Brissett under center. That can't continue. Specifically, the Patriots need a bona fide left tackle and there just so happens to be one that is set to hit the free agent market in Ronnie Stanley. While Stanley is going to be 31 at the start of next season, the Patriots can't get too picky. They need to create a wall in front of Maye and Stanley just put together a Pro Bowl season in 2024 where he allowed just two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. They also have the financial flexibility with their cap space and Maye being on his rookie deal to extend themselves for Stanley. It's not the sexiest of signings, but it's the most important one to ensure the offense can function.

Sign Morgan Moses as stopgap right tackle

As we noted above with Stanley, the Patriots offensive line is the No. 1 problem on the roster. Not only do they need to solidify left tackle, but they also need a right tackle especially if they view Mike Onwenu -- who signed a $57 million extension last offseason -- as a guard. The team should look toward the NFL Draft to address the tackle position over the long term, but also can't simply wait until then. Morgan Moses has been a career right tackle and the 33-year-old allowed just two sacks for the Jets last season. He'd make sense as a short-term signing to give the Patriots an experienced veteran on the right side, while they develop a mainstay at either tackle position going forward.

Sign Chris Godwin as top wideout

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 TAR 62 REC 50 REC YDs 576 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

After solidifying the offensive line, New England needs to improve its receiver room, which was arguably the worst in the NFL in 2024. The top wideout set to hit the free agent market is Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin. The Patriots should simply outbid the rest of the bunch for his services. Godwin not only is an elite pass catcher when healthy (recovering from a season-ending ankle injury) but would be a solid veteran to add to a room to help get the likes of Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker -- two 2024 draft picks -- on a somewhat positive trajectory. Godwin would prove to be a go-to target for Maye and has the talent of being the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019.

Sign Milton Williams to solidify the defensive line

Mike Vrabel made it a point of emphasis in his opening press conference to note that he views building through the trenches as a key component to success in the NFL. With the Patriots having a tremendous amount of cap space, they have the ability to bring in a number of highly sought-after free agents this cycle. While we have them addressing the offensive line and wide receiver, they also have the money to fill up their needs along the defensive line as well. Philadelphia's Milton Williams may not be a household name, but was an instrumental piece in the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX, and would be a welcome addition along New England's defensive line. Milton will be just 26 years old at the start of next season, making him a good fit for the team's long-term future as well.

Draft Abdul Carter at No. 4 overall (if he's there)

In an ideal world, the Patriots try and fill as many holes on the roster as they can in free agency and the trade market leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Under that scenario, they can opt for a "best player available" approach. If not, their hand may be forced into taking an offensive tackle or a receiver at No. 4 overall. That said, if Abdul Carter finds himself sitting there when New England is on the clock with the fourth pick, they should run to the podium. Carter fills a key need at edge rusher and is arguably the top overall prospect in the draft. While it's a bit farfetched that he'd fall to the Patriots, the teams ahead of them all need a quarterback. So, they can hope that Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders endear themselves enough for them to both come off the board within the first three selections. That'd leave either Carter or Colorado's Travis Hunter for the Patriots. Either would be a welcome addition, but Carter plays more of a premium position and fills more of a need for New England.