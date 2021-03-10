The New England Patriots figure to be in the business of adding, not subtracting, offensive help this offseason. But that's not stopping teams from calling them about a possible trade involving one of their most notable pass catchers. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, teams have begun reaching out to the Patriots to inquire about the availability of former first-round draft pick N'Keal Harry, who started nine games at wide receiver in 2020.

It's unclear whether the Pats have engaged, let alone initiated, trade talks regarding Harry. But it's not out of the realm of possibility New England could be looking to recoup something for the young wideout, even with a dire need for play-makers entering 2021. Drafted 32nd overall out of Arizona State in 2019, Harry has failed to register much of an impact in his two NFL seasons, missing nine games due to injury in his rookie season and then totaling just 309 receiving yards in 2020.

As ESPN's Mike Reiss noted in February, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton notably described Harry as "battered" during a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, alluding to either continued health issues or a potential mismatch between the wide receiver's "mentality" in the Patriots' "machine-like culture."

Just 23 and under contract through the 2022 season, Harry still likely wouldn't fetch more than a late-round draft pick in a trade this offseason. He's due $2.75 million in 2021.