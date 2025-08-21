The third week of NFL preseason football is here, and the New York Giants will host the New England Patriots on Thursday. New York is 2-0 in preseason football after taking down the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The Patriots are also 2-0 in preseason ball. Last week, New England defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 20-12. Both teams missed the playoffs last season and will hope to change that in 2025.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set for 8 p.m. ET. New York is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Giants picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine's R.J. White has to say. New users at BetMGM can get the latest BetMGM bonus code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Get started at BetMGM here:

White consistently crushes the NFL: He is 59-30 on the last 89 Giants game picks, returning more than $2,533 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds.

R.J. White's best bets for Patriots vs. Giants on Thursday:

Patriots +6.5 (-110)

Lean: Patriots TT Over 15.5 (-118 FanDuel)

Bet Patriots vs. Giants at DraftKings:

Patriots +6.5 (-110)

There's still no indication on whether the starters will play in this preseason game, but the expert points out that New England has been successful when Drake Maye isn't on the field and the backups come in.

"Bottom line, the Patriots backups on offense have been too solid against deep Commanders and Vikings defenses to be catching this many points even if the Giants starters get more run than expected. I think this is a fine pregame spread to play, but if more clarity comes out around the Giants' plans for the first half, we might be able to get something on the other side of seven live," White said. New users can get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket at DraftKings:

Lean: Patriots TT Over 15.5 (-118 FanDuel)

"The inclination in this game is going to be to the Over the way scoring has been during the first two weeks of the preseason and with both these teams 2-0. I don't see a ton of value on the full-game number of 37.5, though I would lean that way if I only had to lay -110. FanDuel offers alternate team totals, and I think a better play is backing the Patriots to go over the alt number of 15.5, which isn't that much more expensive than the full-game total," White stated. "As we discussed above, the Patriots offense has largely been successful with Maye off the field, though it hasn't always translated into points. I see 17 points as reasonable lower expectations for the Pats, who I could also see getting to 20. That makes Over 16.5 at plus money an interesting play as well, but by just going over the 15.5, we get the benefit of a one-TD, three-FG game as well or potentially a missed extra point." New users can bet this line using the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at Fanduel if your $5 bet wins:

Want more NFL picks for Thursday, August 21?

You've seen R.J. White's best bets for New England Patriots vs. New York Giants. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into the NFL all season long.