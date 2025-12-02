Abdul Carter in the game to begin second quarter
After not playing in the opening quarter due to a coach's decision, Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter was on the field during New York's first defensive stretch in the second quarter.
Week 13 in the NFL has been full of upsets (see: Cowboys, Bengals, Panthers, Texans etc.). Could we be in for another one in prime time?
In one of the most lopsided matchups of the season in terms of record, the New England Patriots (10-2) host the New York Giants (2-10) on Monday Night Football. With Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel leading the way, the Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and winners of nine straight games. The Giants, meanwhile, became the first team eliminated from playoff contention after last week's overtime loss to the Lions. New York currently holds the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
But don't let the Giants' record fool you: this team is frisky. They nearly beat the Packers and Lions with backup quarterback Jameis Winston, and now they'll welcome back first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who missed the past two games with a concussion. Dart has been better than advertised so far, throwing 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions while adding 317 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Which team will come out on top in this prime-time showdown?
Patriots running back Terrell Jennings is questionable to return with a head injury.
The Giants are punching back. In the opening minutes of the second quarter, Jaxson Dart connected with Darius Slayton for a 30-yard touchdown. It's now a 17-7 Patriots lead.
It was all Patriots in that opening quarter. The special teams unit shine brightest with Terrell Jennings' 39-yard return on the opening kickoff to help set up a field goal drive. Then, Marcus Jones' 94-yard punt return put them up by double digits. Drake Maye's goal-line touchdown to Kayshon Boutte was the icing on the cake.
Things are going off the rails rather quickly here in Foxboro. Drake Maye connected with Kayshon Boutte for a 3-yard touchdown, and the Patriots are up 17-0 with one minute to play in the opening quarter. Great ball by Maye as New England gets a red zone score.
Christian Ellis laid a MASSIVE hit on Jaxson Dart s the Giants quarterback was scrambling up the right sideline. That caused a sideline scuffle. To me, it was a clean hit as Dart was running up the sideline, and Theo Johnson was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty.
The Patriots are suddenly up 10-0 over the Giants thanks to Marcus Jones returning a punt 94 yards for a touchdown. New England's special teams unit is showing up in this first quarter.
One storyline to monitor: New York Giants first-round rookie Abdul Carter did not play on the opening possession. The pass rusher has been disciplined by the team in a similar manner this season, so it'll be interesting to see if he gets onto the field next time out.
One of the issues we saw last week with the Patriots against Cincinnati was their inability to convert in the red zone (0-2). That reared its head on the opening possession of the night. Despite getting down to the Giants 4-yard line, they settled for a field goal after Drake Maye couldn't connect with Stefon Diggs on third down.
With Will Campbell and Jared Wilson sidelined for this game, Vederian Lowe is in at left tackle and Ben Brown is in at left guard.
New York called tails, and it came up tails. The Giants elected to defer, so it'll be Drake Maye and the New England Patriots who get the ball on offense first.
The Patriots entered Week 13 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 10-2. However, they enter "Monday Night Football" as the No. 2 seed after the Denver Broncos (the current No. 1 seed) were able to outlast the Washington Commanders last night. If New England holds serve and beats New York, they'll jump back up. If not, the Broncos will hold onto the top spot in the conference as we begin the final full month of the regular season.
After Matthew Stafford's three-turnover day on Sunday in a loss to Carolina, this matchup provides an opportunity for Drake Maye to potentially gain the inside lane at the NFL MVP award. Coming into this matchup, Maye is +145 to win the award, only looking up to Stafford, who is -110.
Entering Week 13, Maye led the NFL in comp pct (71%) and passing yards (3,130).
New York will welcome back Jaxson Dart after the rookie QB missed the previous two games due to a concussion. One thing that I'll be monitoring tonight is if there is any reduction to his running game. Will the Giants call less designed QB runs? Will Dart slide more? As dynamic Dart can be with his legs, he needs to be smart.
One of the more intriguing matchups that we'll be keeping our eye on tonight is how this New England offensive line holds up, particularly on the left side. The Patriots are down starting left tackle Will Campbell and starting left guard Jared Wilson for this matchup. With backups in on the entire left side, New York would be wise to exploit it with Brian Burns, who comes into Monday night with 13 sacks.
In addition to OT Will Campbell and DT Milton Williams, both of whom are on injured reserve, the Patriots will be without G Jared Wilson (ankle) and DT Khyiris Tonga (chest) against the Giants. The good news for the Patriots is that two other starters -- C Garrett Bradbury (illness) and OLB Harold Landry (knee) -- are officially active.
For the first time in his 14 NFL seasons, Russell Wilson is a healthy scratch. He'll be the emergency third QB for tonight's game behind starter Jaxson Dart and backup Jameis Winston.
