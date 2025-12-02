Week 13 in the NFL has been full of upsets (see: Cowboys, Bengals, Panthers, Texans etc.). Could we be in for another one in prime time?

In one of the most lopsided matchups of the season in terms of record, the New England Patriots (10-2) host the New York Giants (2-10) on Monday Night Football. With Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel leading the way, the Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and winners of nine straight games. The Giants, meanwhile, became the first team eliminated from playoff contention after last week's overtime loss to the Lions. New York currently holds the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But don't let the Giants' record fool you: this team is frisky. They nearly beat the Packers and Lions with backup quarterback Jameis Winston, and now they'll welcome back first-round rookie Jaxson Dart, who missed the past two games with a concussion. Dart has been better than advertised so far, throwing 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions while adding 317 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Which team will come out on top in this prime-time showdown? Follow our live blog below for key updates, highlights, analysis and more.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Giants live

Date: Monday, Dec. 1 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 1 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

