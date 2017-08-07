Patriots give a Super Bowl ring to Tom Brady's mom, who battled cancer
Galynn attended the Patriots' Super Bowl win, which was her first game of the season
When Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl in February by overcoming a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons, his mother, Galynn, was watching from inside NRG Stadium. It was her first Patriots game of the season due to her battle with cancer.
So it's fitting then that Patriots owner Robert Kraft decided to surprise the Bradys by giving Galynn a Super Bowl ring.
"He's been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it," Brady told ESPN on Friday. "He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."
Here's a look at the Patriots' newest Super Bowl ring, which has 283 diamonds to represent that 28-3 scoreline they overcame:
In the lead up to the game, Brady was clearly emotional when asked about his family. His mother had reportedly been ill for the past 18 months and Brady wasn't sure if she'd make it out for the game.
But Galynn made it to Houston for the Super Bowl, giving Brady a nice surprise before the game.
"It's been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons," Brady said at the time. "It'll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That's my mom and dad. They've been so supportive my entire life, it's nice to be able to show them ... to try to make them proud ... My mom hasn't been to a game this season. My dad has been to [only] one. It's very atypical."
In June, Brady's dad told the Boston Globe that Galynn's cancer treatment had ended.
"I think in the dark recesses of every cancer survivor is the thought it could reappear," Brady Sr. said. "We simply pray now that after her treatment it never rears its ugly head again."
