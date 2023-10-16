Bill Belichick came up a helmet grab short of matching Don Shula's feat of coaching an undefeated team. Belichick can still break another record held by Shula, but one of his former players doesn't think that mark is worth pursuing.

Belichick has 330 career wins and is behind only Shula's 347, and it's generally thought that that is one of the reasons why the longtime Patriots coach is still at his post. But amid a 1-5 start to the 2023 season (a year after New England staggered to an 8-9 record), former Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Tedy Bruschi feels that it's time for his old coach to join him in retirement.

"What do I personally feel [about] how this should go, and how this should end with Bill Belichick? This is just my personal feeling on what should happen," Bruschi said on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown," via Boston.com." I want him to coach his ass off this season and get six, seven wins, all right?

"Have them playing respectable by the end of the season, and walk away. That's what I want my former coach to do. Don't -- Shula doesn't matter. You've got multiple Super Bowls over Shula. You're a better coach."

Is Belichick a better coach? As far as Super Bowl wins are concerned, no one is better than Belichick, whose six Lombardi Trophies as Patriots coach is three times more than Shula's tally during his time as head coach of the Colts and Dolphins. Shula, though, led two different teams to the Super Bowl (the Colts in '68 and the Dolphins in '71, '72, '73, '82 and '85) and presided over the only undefeated team in NFL history, the '72 Dolphins. Belichick fell just short of perfection when his 2007 Patriots were shocked by the Giants in the Super Bowl, finishing the campaign 18-1.

Despite his legendary career, Shula didn't quite go out on his own terms. He was gently nudged into retirement after the 1995 season despite guiding Miami to its second consecutive playoff berth. Ironically, the Dolphins have yet to reach the level of success they did during Shula's 26-year run in Miami.

Belichick could suffer a similar fate as Shula despite his glittering record in Foxborough. It was recently reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is open to parting ways with Belichick if the team continues to struggle. If that is true, Belichick will need to turn things around quickly if he is going to have the opportunity to break Shula's record.

Bruschi, however, doesn't think his coach needs the all-time wins record to solidify his place as the NFL's greatest coach. The three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker also gave Belichick a way to spend some of his free time if he does decide to retire after the 2023 season.

"Fish with me on Nantucket," Bruschi said.