Patriots' Harvey Langi and wife taken to hospital after Foxborough car accident

Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was involved in a car accident on Friday night while in the car with his wife in Foxborough, according to multiple reports.

Langi suffered what are being reported as "serious" but "not life-threatening" injuries during the accident.

Source: Patriots LB Harvey Langi was involved in a car accident w/ wife last night. Injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 14, 2017

Patriots DE/LB Harvey Langi and his wife involved in car accident and there are serious injuries, but not life threatening, per @MikeReiss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2017

Source confirms Patriots rookie DE Harvey Langi was involved in a car accident last night and has serious injuries. Working to find out more — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 14, 2017

Doug Kyed of NESN was the first to report the story and reports that the Patriots and Langi's family are all aware of the situation. Kyed also reports that the accident occurred on Fisher Street in Foxborough.

The Patriots confirmed the accident on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Statement from the New England #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/8bofNfZtSz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 14, 2017

According to WDHD.com, there was an accident on Fisher Street last night in which "fire crews had to cut the roof off of one of the cars involved to rescue the trapped driver." That report does not confirm whether or not Langi was involved in the accident.

Teammates and fans of Langi's sent out prayers for the family.

Praying for my brother @LANGI21 quick recovery for you and your wife 🙏🏾 — David Jones ™ (@the_davidjones) October 14, 2017

Langi, who came to the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, has appeared in a single game this season, failing to record any stats in New England's win over the Saints.

We'll update this story as more information comes in.