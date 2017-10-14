Patriots' Harvey Langi and wife taken to hospital after Foxborough car accident

The injuries to the New England linebacker and his wife are not considered life threatening

Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was involved in a car accident on Friday night while in the car with his wife in Foxborough, according to multiple reports. 

Langi suffered what are being reported as "serious" but "not life-threatening" injuries during the accident. 

Doug Kyed of NESN was the first to report the story and reports that the Patriots and Langi's family are all aware of the situation. Kyed also reports that the accident occurred on Fisher Street in Foxborough. 

The Patriots confirmed the accident on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

According to WDHD.com, there was an accident on Fisher Street last night in which "fire crews had to cut the roof off of one of the cars involved to rescue the trapped driver." That report does not confirm whether or not Langi was involved in the accident.

Teammates and fans of Langi's sent out prayers for the family.

Langi, who came to the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, has appeared in a single game this season, failing to record any stats in New England's win over the Saints

We'll update this story as more information comes in. 

