When the New England Patriots took the practice field on Monday for voluntary workouts, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was in attendance. It was a great sight for his teammates, his coaches and Patriots fans as well, since the four-time Pro Bowler made headlines for the wrong reasons last week.

A video of Diggs partying on a yacht and handling what appeared to be a pink substance in a baggie made the rounds on social media. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was even asked about it, and he told reporters the team was aware of it, and that he wants his players to make "great decisions" on and off the field.

Diggs' antics off the field led some to question if the Patriots could release the star wideout before he even played a down for the franchise. Don't expect that to happen.

According to NFL Media, the Patriots do not plan to cut Diggs. They intend to pay him the three-year, $69 million contract he agreed to this offseason, and support him as he revs up his workouts after suffering a torn ACL in late October. Diggs is on track to be cleared, but still needs to pass a full physical.

New England signed Diggs because it believes he can be a pivotal playmaker for what was statistically the worst passing offense in the NFL last season, and Monday was a good sign when it comes to addressing some of the optics regarding Diggs' buy-in with his new team.

Vrabel talked about his players needing to make "great decisions" on and off the field, and Diggs attending practice on Monday certainly was a step in the right direction.