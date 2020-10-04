After a Saturday that saw Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton land on the reserve/COVID list following a positive test for the coronavirus, New England appears to be operating under the best-case scenario. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, all of the tests taken on Sunday morning from Patriots players have all come back negative. This marks the second-straight day of negative tests on the roster following Newton's positive test. Meanwhile, Kansas City's latest results from Sunday morning have also come back clear, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This comes after practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive on Saturday.

All of this positive momentum could lead to the Patriots and Chiefs playing their Week 4 contest on Monday. In fact, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that during New England's team meeting that started at 10 a.m. ET, the club was informed that the current plan is to play against the Chiefs on Monday. They were also told they were set to fly out on Monday morning.

Per the CBA, the Patriots would need to get special approval from both the NFL and NFLPA to travel on the same day as a game. That doesn't seem to be a situation that at least one anonymous New England player is thrilled about, texting Michael Giardi of the NFL Network regarding game day travel: "How do you think I'd feel? That'd be a tough ask." If the attempt at playing on Monday falters, Tuesday was another scenario proposed by the league in their initial statement.

Whenever they do kick off, the Patriots will be without Cam Newton and will reportedly thrust veteran Brian Hoyer, who has been Newton's backup throughout the first three weeks, into the starting spot under center. Hoyer has 38 starts under his belt in the NFL, but has never started a game for the Patriots, despite being on his third stint with the club.