The most unique prospect in recent memory to come through the NFL Draft is Colorado's Travis Hunter. Why? Well, he just closed the book on a collegiate career where he not only played both offense and defense as a wide receiver and cornerback but did so at an elite level. Hunter won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver and the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player. Of course, he also won the Heisman Trophy.

As he now looks towards the NFL, Hunter has relayed that he wants to play both ways at the next level. While that would be a rarity, it's not totally uncommon. In fact, one of the potential suitors for Hunter atop the draft made sure to remind him of that.

During an appearance on the NFL Network's coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was jokingly asked if he feels any sort of disrespect with the coverage Hunter has received as a rare two-way talent.

Throughout his playing career, Vrabel, primarily a linebacker, did play on offense at times, lining up along the line as a tight end during goal-line packages. In fact, Vrabel registered 10 receptions in his career during the regular season, all of which resulted in touchdowns. He also has two receptions (and two touchdowns) in the playoffs, one coming in Super Bowl XXXVIII and the other coming in Super Bowl XXXIX

"I'm sure Travis doesn't even know," Vrabel smirked. "We were kind of jawing back and forth as he left last night and I said 'You're not the only one that played two ways, son. Like there were some other guys that did this too.' And he kind of like looked at me and we laughed."

New England owns the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they don't have a pressing need at corner with Christian Gonzalez leading the position group, there is a desperate need at receiver. If the club can fill its other needs like offensive tackle, defensive tackle, and edge rushers in free agency and/or the trade market, maybe that opens the door for the Patriots to take Hunter if he falls to them atop the first round.