The Bill Belichick era is over in New England, but is it really? Rather than conduct an extensive external search for a new head coach, the Patriots have promoted Jerod Mayo, ensuring one of Belichick's top disciples will steer the present and future of the team. It's too early to say whether Mayo, who at 37 is now the youngest coach in the NFL, is the right call for the long term. But the Pats can at least be applauded for forging this succession plan, keeping Mayo in-house while envisioning an eventual takeover.

The fact that four other teams, including the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, recently targeted Mayo for head-coaching jobs suggests New England isn't the only organization see a leader in the former Pro Bowl linebacker. And yet, if elevating Mayo in favor of Belichick is the first step toward a much-needed refresh in Foxborough, the next steps could prove just as, if not more, crucial.

Matching Belichick's legacy will always be an impossible bar to clear, but after roughly three seasons of sliding into irrelevance, the Patriots would probably settle for at least a return to playoff contention in the near future. Thing is, Mayo can't do that on his own, considering the current state of the roster. In other words, how and with whom the team surrounds its young coach -- at general manager and offensive coordinator, in particular -- could go a long way in determining whether the Pats restore their reputation.

Take the Eagles, for example. When they passed over Mayo in the 2021 head-coaching cycle, they still landed on an up-and-comer in Nick Sirianni, 39 at the time. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie had just dismissed Doug Pederson, who led a Super Bowl win over Belichick's Patriots just four years earlier, and openly talked of Philadelphia's belief in the coach Sirianni "could become," as if he weren't fully prepared at the time of his hiring.

But the bet on an unproven leader was more palatable because of the voices around him, chiefly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and GM Howie Roseman. Steichen joined the Eagles having just overseen Justin Herbert's star debut with the Chargers, and Roseman had already proven capable of rapidly assembling a championship-caliber lineup. Since their 2021 team-up with Sirianni, Steichen has already parlayed Philly success into a head-coaching gig of his own, and Roseman has already built the second Super Bowl-contending roster of his career, with the Birds back in the playoffs this January for a third straight season.

The Houston Texans are another example. Like the Pats, they went young and relatively unproven with their 2023 hire, another former linebacker in DeMeco Ryans. By all accounts, Ryans' energized leadership has brought new life to Houston, which for years had been mired by tired retreads atop the staff. But the Texans probably wouldn't be preparing for a playoff game of their own if GM Nick Caserio hadn't drafted franchise cornerstones C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., not to mention 2021 find Nico Collins. Or if OC Bobby Slowik hadn't been on staff to aid Stroud's seamless transition from college to the pros, where the quarterback has debuted like a veteran.

Every hiring cycle, especially in today's offensively minded NFL, the hot play-callers tend to get the most headlines. But the reality is, whether a head coach hails from the offense or defense or otherwise, the recipe for sustained success isn't singular. It's not solely about innovative strategy. Or locker-room bravado. Or even Hall of Fame resumes. It's about pairing what a head coach does well -- in Mayo's case, that may well be a Belichickian preference for defense and old-school discipline -- with the right supporting cast. Just as a QB is greatly affected by the protection and weapons around him, even the smartest men on the sidelines require the right personnel and assistants to make good on their upside.

After years of Belichick serving the dual role of coach and GM, the mere fact that Mayo will be asked to simply coach the Patriots -- and rely on another voice for reshaping a sluggish roster -- registers as a move in the right direction. No one will debate Belichick's all-time standing in both Patriots and NFL history, but consider why he's finally exiting after 24 seasons. What, exactly, prompted this departure? What accelerated the team's decline in the post-Tom Brady era? The two primary reasons are clear: a failure to properly assemble a playoff-worthy roster, with an outdated emphasis on grit and versatility over dynamism, and a failure to shepherd the offense into today's NFL, as underscored by a curiously haphazard approach to the OC staffing from 2021-2023.

With Belichick out and Mayo in, there is an opportunity to shift the entire operation, not just change who's wearing the headset. Now it all comes down to which voices Mayo, Robert Kraft and the rest of the franchise usher in to complete the makeover.