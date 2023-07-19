The Patriots have been linked to former Vikings star Dalvin Cook while the Pro Bowler seeks his next team. In the meantime, New England is exploring another big-name running back, hosting Leonard Fournette for a workout on Wednesday, per NFL Media.

Fournette, 28, is one of several former starters still unsigned ahead of 2023 training camp. Released by the Buccaneers in March, he spent the last three years as Tampa Bay's primary ball-carrier, including during the team's 2020 Super Bowl run with Tom Brady.

The Patriots already have a potential bell-cow back in third-year man Rhamondre Stevenson, who topped 1,400 scrimmage yards in 2022. But after losing veteran Damien Harris in free agency and keeping injury-prone former Jaguars starter James Robinson for fewer than three months, New England has reportedly been considering backfield reinforcements.

Fournette is coming off one of his more inefficient seasons as a runner, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry in nine starts, but the former Jaguars first-rounder remained a prominent contributor as a pass catcher, securing 73 catches for 523 yards. If he were to join the Patriots, he'd likely compete with Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris for rotational duties behind Stevenson.

Earlier this offseason, Fournette notably avoided injury during a roadway incident in which his SUV caught fire while driving.