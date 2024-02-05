The New England Patriots are still formulating their offensive coaching staff, including looking to add Ben McAdoo to the unit. Per Sports Illustrated, McAdoo is in talks to join the Patriots offensive staff under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt although his role hasn't been finalized.

McAdoo was head coach of the New York Giants from 2016 to 2017, making the playoffs in his first season in 2016 before bottoming out with a 2-10 record in 2017 and being fired with four games remaining in his second season. He had a 13-15 record in his two seasons as a head coach.

After being out of the NFL for three years, McAdoo returned in 2020 as the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. His last NFL job was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, when the Panthers were 20th in points per game and 29th in yards per game.

There's familiarity between McAdoo and members of the Patriots front office and coaching staff. When McAdoo was tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2013, Van Pelt was on the coaching staff as the running backs coach and succeeded McAdoo as quarterbacks coach. Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf was the assistant director of pro personnel and director of pro personnel in Green Bay when McAdoo was there.

McAdoo appears to have a job in line on the Patriots. The exact role is still to be determined, but an assistant head coach position appears to be in the cards.