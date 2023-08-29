The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but you can expect to see plenty of trades as well. Teams have been busy at the kicker position, and we even saw the Cleveland Browns dump their second-year kicker Cade York and trade for Dustin Hopkins, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers, on Monday. It's very possible we see another kicker trade on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots have engaged in trade discussions involving kicker Nick Folk, according to The Athletic. This means that rookie fourth-round pick Chad Ryland has won the kicking competition. Both players did not miss a single kick in the preseason, but Bill Belichick is reportedly going with the younger guy.

Folk, who is 38 years old, has been with the Patriots since 2019. In 57 games with New England, he has made 89.3% of his field goal attempts, and 91.3% of his extra points. Folk has also played for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 211 career NFL games, he has converted on 82.9% of his field goal attempts and 96.8% of his extra points.

As for where Folk could land, Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans are a team to keep in mind. They have worked through and released three kickers this preseason, the most recent being veteran Michael Badgley, who missed a 39-yard field goal vs. New England last Friday night. The Titans are just one of the teams around the league reportedly making calls for a kicker. The Athletic reports that the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos are interested in adding at the position as well.

If you were curious, the Chargers netted a 2025 seventh-round selection for the loser of their kicking competition. It's possible the Patriots can acquire something just a little bit better if there's a market for Folk, such as a seventh-rounder this year.